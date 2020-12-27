Dabo Sweeney of Clemson defends coaches’ poll, says 4 teams’ punished ‘

Clemson Coach Dabou Sweeney was on the defensive on Saturday when he explained why he was being placed Ohio State At eleventh place in his last ballot for coaches, which sparked criticism.

Swinney told ESPN he believed four teams were being punished for playing more matches. He was adamant about banning teams that only played six games from playing in the college football match.

“First of all, my vote means nothing. But it does mean something to me, you know? It’s my poll. I’m doing it. It makes a fuss because we’re playing in Ohio,” Sweeney He said on ESPN.

“It has nothing to do with Ohio – totally zero. You can change the name to Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee or Nebraska. Anytime you have a top 10.” [ranking], That should be special. This year looks really, really, really special, and I wanted it to be that way. Thus, I wanted to know the teams that played nine matches or more. Hence, if you haven’t played nine games, I just didn’t consider you in the top 10. for this reason [the Buckeyes] Was 11. “

They are good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think it is right for three teams to play 13 games to win everything and one team has to play eight games. What is the universe that I live in?

“It had nothing to do with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were eligible, based on the number of matches, for all these other teams. … in my opinion – Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati – they were penalized for playing more games. “.

Clemson won the ACC Championship, ranked No. 2 and will play Ohio State in the semifinals.