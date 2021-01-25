Cyberpunk 2077 new 1.1 update introduces a game-breaking bug

Cyberpunk 2077The new 1.1 big patch has introduced a bug that broke the game. Eurogamer Reports The “Down on the Street” mission appears to be disabled for some players. The job includes a phone call that is supposed to advance through the main part of Cyberpunk 2077a story. Unfortunately, some players report that the call remains silent, and is hindering the progress of the game.

Developer CD Projekt Red has a Deploy a solution This has an issue, but it does require players to have early game saves to try to make the holocall work properly. Here are the steps:

Download a game before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office End the conversation with Takemura out of the office right away Immediately after the conversation ends and after updating the task, skip the 23 hours Find out if the conference call starts and the dialogue starts with Takemura

Cyberpunk 2077 It’s been experiencing a few bugs since its release on December 10, and CD Projekt Red has it Chest three Urgent fixes To try to fix some early problems. Fortunately, most of the bugs and issues weren’t breaking the game as players discovered this week.

this is 1.1 New update It was supposed to be the first big patch that made stability improvements, not game-breaking bugs. CD Projekt Red is Also planning Another major 1.2 correction that is supposed to be a “bigger and more significant update” which will arrive “in the following weeks” is this latest 1.1 correction. It is not yet clear if there will be a quick fix to solve this last problem.