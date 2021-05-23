Cute pictures on Instagram – alleged pictures of a missing princess in Dubai have surfaced

Two pictures on Instagram show Princess Latifa, whose family is believed to be detained in Dubai. Friends of the 35-year-old confirm the authenticity of the photos.

One of the two photos featured on Sioned’s Instagram account is “shinnybryn” (left) and apparently Princess Latifa (right), here at Bice Mare in Dubai. Photo: Instagram / shinnybryn

For the first time in months, alleged photos of Princess Latifa, whose family is allegedly detained in Dubai, have surfaced online. On an unverified Instagram account, photos were posted on Saturday and Thursday that allegedly show the princess with other Dubai women in a restaurant and mall.

Agence France-Presse was unable to verify the authenticity of the images or when they were taken. The women next to the princess have also not been identified in the photos. British broadcaster The BBC first reported about the photosHowever, so far, no news outlet or news agency has been able to confirm the images beyond a reasonable doubt.

The metadata of the photos on Instagram cannot be called, so, for example, the recording time or other details cannot be independently verified. Some users on Instagram suspect that they might be old photos. British media identified a possible clue in the background of the picture shared on Thursday from The Dubai Mall: A movie theater there is announcing the movie “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train”, which has been showing in theaters in Dubai since May 13, 2021.

Here Princess Latvia can be seen in the Dubai Mall. Image is reversed; The advertisement for “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” gives an indication of the recording time. Photo: Instagram / shinnybryn

In February, the United Nations asked the UAE to publish a life sign for the 35-year-old princess. The daughter of the Emir of Dubai has not been seen in public since the failed escape attempt in March 2018. The BBC reported in mid-February A video call for help from the princess about two years ago. In it she stated Her father is being held in a villa in Dubai that has been converted into a prison And fear for their lives.

Authorities in Dubai did not initially comment on the photos, which have now been published. According to the BBC, Latifa’s friends met the two women in the mall; So they are acquaintances of the princess. “If the photo is real and new, then we feel a little comfortable that she is alive,” Rothna Begum of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch told AFP.

In February, the Dubai Royal House published a statement hereby Latifa was being cared for by her family and the doctors at home. Her condition is improving and the family hopes to “return to public life in time”.

City-State of Dubai is part of the United Arab Emirates. Latifa’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the Emirates.

anf / AFP

Found a bug?Report now.