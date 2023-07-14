On July 23, 1868, six men founded the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon, which soon became an excellent idea. Wimbledon was then a village southwest of London with a population of just under 3,000, but in the decades that followed the population began to explode. Beautiful terraced houses were built and from 1877 the club grounds hosted the tennis tournament simply called ‘The Championships’ – lawn tennis was then a fledgling sport, the Championships at Wimbledon being the first in the world. At the beginning of the 20th century, Wimbledon became a the town The facility, which is an administrative unit with its own mayor, as part of the City of London. This is still the case today, as tennis fans know. Wimbledon has the London postcode SW19; Zip codes are a system that shows where a neighborhood is located across the country. Not only has the club and tennis tournament grown in size and importance over the decades, so has Wimbledon itself, and today, Wimbledon has a population of just over 100,000. And yes, the cliché is true: if you run up the hill from the club and reach the top, probably out of breath, you’re in one of the wealthiest parts of the UK.