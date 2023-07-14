On the road with the MINI Cooper S Cabrio.

Stockholm. The days that never end What seems like sheer stress in everyday city working life takes an entirely different turn in Sweden’s vast landscapes. Around the middle of summer in mid-June, many hours of sunshine and seemingly endless bright nights give you plenty of time to relax outdoors. The MINI Cooper S Cabrio offers open-air driving pleasure for an extended summer adventure along Sweden’s Baltic Sea coast. From Stockholm, a short drive on the E18 motorway in the direction of Östhamra is enough to leave the hustle and bustle of the big city behind. From here, Routes 276 and 278 follow small country roads in a southeasterly direction through scenic landscapes to the coast.

Ready for carrots.



The archipelago, northeast of Stockholm, is marked by the deep indentations of the Baltic Sea along its rugged coastline. Many small islands and plenty of water give a feeling of endless space. Once the top of the MINI Cooper S Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.6-6.2 l / 100 km; CO2 2 – emissions combined: reduced 151-141 g / km according to the WLTP standard), this impression is enhanced and gives a clear view of the many wooden houses on the bank, painted in a typical Swedish red. The matte but vibrant looking color has its origins in Swedish mines. Iron hydroxide is obtained here as a by-product. In air it turns into iron oxide or rust. This creates the unique and typical coloring of the Swedish wooden huts that characterize the landscape along the Baltic Sea as baths and restaurants for excursions.

Plenty of sunshine through the open top and a constant view of the water heightens the expectation of a cool-water dip. Before delving deeper into the archipelago, a stop in Solöbadet is a good idea. From the water, the MINI Cooper S Convertible with its body in Melting Silver III and comfortable leather seats in Chester Malt Brown fits perfectly into the landscape on the bank – and makes you want to keep driving.

After swimming, a short detour leads to the north. A small bridge takes you to Marholmen Island. The decorative column actually stands at the fairgrounds on the small island. As in the whole country, the longest day of the year is celebrated here with singing and dancing together. Midsummer in Sweden is a time to party together. Laughter, music and happy encounters make summer memories unforgettable.

Endless days of exploration.



When you look at the water shimmering in the light, and the many bays and islands covered with small forests, you forget the time approaching the Midsummer Festival. Because it is light at any time of the day. But the delicacies of Scandinavian cuisine with fresh fish and crunchy vegetables are a timely reminder that it’s too late. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds and the dynamic Steptronic sports automatic transmission, you can proceed to the eastern end of the archipelago quickly and with typical MINI driving pleasure. It’s a good thing there’s still a restaurant open in Furusund, and with its homey atmosphere and fresh ingredients, it instantly feels like home.

After the meal, a kaleidoscope of different hues typical of this time of year appears on the horizon. It might be midnight now, but instead of being shrouded in pitch black, the sky is glowing with a dazzling mixture of different hues like blue, violet, orange, and pink. In this unique atmosphere, the top of the MINI Cooper S Cabrio remains open, of course, even late at night. The special combination of freedom and driving pleasure perfectly matches the height of Swedish summer and makes for special moments on the journey back to Stockholm as unforgettable as the unreal light over the jagged archipelago.

