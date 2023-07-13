Apple brings Tap to Pay to the UK, and you can now accept payments using your iPhone

After launching in the US last year, Apple’s Tap-to-Pay app is now showing up in the UK. With this feature, iPhones can act as mobile POS terminals for merchants and only require setting up a supporting mobile app. Merchants can accept digital wallets and credit and debit card payments on their iPhone without any additional hardware.

Merchants need an iPhone XS or later to use Tap to Pay and must also download and set up a supported payment app from the App Store. The payments platform will initially work with payment platforms Revolut and Tyl by Natwest and will be available in Apple Stores across the UK in the coming weeks. Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline and Zettle support by PayPal will follow later.

We’ve seen Tap to Pay on iPhone transform the checkout experience for many different types of business and are now excited to support merchants across the UK by offering a simple, secure and private way, accepting contactless payments via Power, iPhone security and convenience without the need for additional hardware . SMEs have always played an important role in the UK economy and together with payment platforms, app developers and payment networks, we are making it easier than ever for UK businesses to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business. Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet

Once merchants are set up, Tap to Pay accepts NFC payments from customers with a single tap. Apple offers the same payment privacy protections as Apple Pay with Secure Element encryption. Transaction data about purchased products is not shared with Apple.

