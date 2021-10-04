Karin van Baardwijk became CEO of von Robeco

Rotterdam/Zurich – Robeco has announced the appointment of Karin van Baardwijk to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2022.

Karin van Bardwick, the current Executive Vice President and COO of Robeco, will succeed Gilbert van Hassel, who has served as Robeco CEO since September 2016. Karin van Baardwijk joined Robeco in 2006 and has held various positions; From Operational Risk Management Department to Chief Information Officer. Van Baardwijk has been a member of Robeco’s Executive Committee since 2015. She has played an important role in the development and implementation of Robeco’s strategy for 2021-2025 and has been responsible for leading several successful transformations.

Gilbert van Hasel will remain in his position as CEO until December 31, 2021 to ensure a smooth handover. He will then return to the United States, where he will assume a management role at ORIX Group in New York.

Karen Van Bardwick: “It is a great honor to be appointed CEO of Robeco. I am very excited to lead Robeco and am proud to continue the long history of a company that has served its customers for 90 years. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and what I personally do. I look forward to continuing to advance our agenda Robeco’s strategic plan 2021-2025, building on our momentum and accelerating growth in all of our core areas.”

Martin Slendebrook, Robeco Chairman: “In her current role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President, Karin has demonstrated strong and comprehensive leadership and management skills. Her strengths in operations, technology, sustainability and relationship building combined with her extensive experience in Robeco will undoubtedly enable her to be an effective and respected CEO. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Gilbert for building a solid foundation, accelerating Robeco’s global growth and for helping Robeco lead global positions in sustainable investing, volumes, credits, trends, objective stocks, global and emerging markets. Assist. We wish him all the best in his new role in the ORIX group.”

Gilbert Vanhassel: “I am very grateful for my time at Robeco and for the opportunity to run such an incredibly competent company with so many brilliant and talented people. Robeco is in an excellent position and with Karin I have great confidence that Robeco and its customers are in good hands. The fact that we can fill this position from within It underscores the strength of our company. I am grateful for the assignment offered to me by the ORIX Group to transfer my experience and expand its global business. I also look forward to being reunited with my family.” (Robeco/MC/ps)