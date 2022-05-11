Curious Expeditions 2 gets a second DLC, Shores of Taishi

Product care is important, especially with beloved titles like Jules Verne RPG Curious Expedition 2. The game takes place in the 19th century, and you explore all kinds of wonderful and mysterious places, which can sometimes become supernatural. The islands that only appeared from the ocean for a short time, the Golden Pyramids and now with the second DLC also the Peacock Tribe.

Appropriately, you can then recruit the same new characters to your exploration group from this, a total of six new members waiting to be hired. The DLC Shores of Taishi promises new enemies, a few new locations, a whole new type of island and a teleportation mechanism between them. Some of the new items, trophies, and levels in the Discovery Club are practically a matter of course.



New in Curious Expedition 2: The Peacock Tribe. Of course you have to find out first.

“It is important to us that Curious Expedition 2 gets new content that expands the mysterious game world that the player must explore. This new content DLC adds a whole new aesthetic to the game unlike anything you discover before enjoying, explorers out there!” CEO of the Machenen-Minch studio in Berlin. The studio was founded in 2014 by him and Johannes Christmann, both of whom were instrumental in games like Yagers Spec Ops: The Line.





The Curious Expedition 2: Taishi Beaches DLC will be available for PC on May 19, 2022 on Steam, GOG and the Epic Store and will cost €5.99. Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation will follow later.