Create a Windows Hyper-V virtual machine

On Pro and Enterprise editions of Windows 10 and 11, you can use Microsoft’s free hypervisor (Hyper-V) to create a virtual machine.

The virtual machine allows you to run another operating system in a separate window. Under Pro and Enterprise editions of Windows 10 and 11 (64-bit), you can use the included Hyper-V for free, provided the device has sufficient RAM, hard disk space, a compatible processor, and some other features. Here we show advanced users how to run another Windows or Linux under Windows.

This allows you to try Windows 11 on Windows 10, for example. Or take a look at Linux Mint.

Does my computer even support Hyper-V?

virtual technology Being active there sometimes with Intel VT-x included. Read about the system requirements in This article is in English from Microsoft . We are talking about 4 GB of RAM here. However, running a virtual machine is no fun with this one. A “real” computer should have 8GB or even 16GB. The 64-bit processor must support a feature called SLAT (Second Level Address Translation). In addition, in BIOS / UEFI, theBeing active there sometimes withincluded.

To check if your computer supports it, there is a simple way: open the command prompt. handle system information in and press Enters. If all four functions appear with “Yes” in the bottom section “Hyper-V Requirements,” there isn’t much standing in the way of setting up a virtual machine with Hyper-V. And if it says instead: “A monitored device has been detected. Features required for Hyper-V are not displayed”, then Hyper-V is already running on that device.

watch out: If other virtualization solutions are already installed on your computer (VirtualBox, VMware), these may conflict with Hyper-V, as this example shows.