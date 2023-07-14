Microsoft closes critical vulnerabilities with the July updates of Office

To make it more difficult for attackers to attack customer systems, Microsoft is now offering new updates for SharePoint, Office, and Office Online Server products. With the help of these updates, it became possible to close various vulnerabilities in the system, making it more difficult for potential attackers from the World Wide Web to introduce malicious code or the like into users’ systems.

A critical security vulnerability has been closed in a SharePoint region

Microsoft announced that there are also some critical aspects among the security vulnerabilities, which it considers have been fixed through updates. No end user should be in immediate danger. There were also some RCE vulnerabilities that were rated ‘important’. Microsoft has not yet released all the information about all the known vulnerabilities, but some of them are known to revolve around the topics of spoofing and security feature bypass.

For a high level of system security, Microsoft recommends that you install appropriate updates to close holes in systems and make things difficult for attackers. The following updates are now available in July:

Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019

Security Update for SharePoint Server 2019: (KB5002423)

Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016

Security Update for SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016: (KB5002425)

SharePoint server subscription version

Security Update for SharePoint Server: (KB5002424)

Office Online Server

Office Online Server Security Update: (KB5002421)

Microsoft Office 2016

Security Update for Word 2016: (KB5002406)

Security update for Outlook 2016: (KB5002427)

Security Update for Excel 2016: (KB5002426)

Security Update for Office 2016: (KB4475581)

Security Update for Office 2016: (KB4493154)

Security Update for Office 2016: (KB5002058)

Security Update for Office 2016: (KB5002419)

Microsoft Office 2013

Security Update for Word 2013: (KB5002411)

Security update for Outlook 2013: (KB5002432)

Security update for Excel 2013: (KB5002434)

Security Update for Office 2013: (KB4464506)

Security Update for Office 2013: (KB5001952)

Security Update for Office 2013: (KB5002069)

Security Update for Office 2013: (KB5002400)

via