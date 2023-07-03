Last Monday, the Executive Office of Stormont (the Parliament of Northern Ireland) launched a public consultation to make period products free for all.

The advisory follows the passage of the Periodic Products Act last year, which made the products freely available in schools, colleges and all public buildings, including government buildings.

The bill was introduced by Social Democrat and Labor politician Pat Catney to address period poverty, which had increased during the cost of living crisis.

Katney worked with women’s groups and activists in Northern Ireland to draft this legislation to ensure it adequately reflects the needs of women.

Commenting on the launch of the advisory, Katney said, “It’s heartbreaking to think that people’s lives today are being disrupted because they can’t afford these products.”

A period of inequality and period poverty affects thousands of people across the UK. A study by Plan International UK found that 137,700 children miss at least one school day each year because they cannot afford period products.

The consultation was launched by Executive Office for Equality, Rights and Identity Director Siobhan Broderick, who described the work as a “fundamental dignity issue”.

Broderick called on the Northern Ireland nationals to complete a ten-minute drill opinion poll This will allow the government to understand three main goals.

These include: how should they be able to get period products for free, where should period products be available for free, and what types of period products should be available for free

Because of the large regional differences, the Executive Office will also take into account factors such as rural needs. Passage by the Legislative Assembly means that Northern Ireland will not be the only country in the UK without a permanent plan to tackle period poverty.