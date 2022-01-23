Cognitive flexibility: How does the brain stay soft?

podcast by



Cognitive flexibility helps us when we have to deal with unfamiliar situations. For example, when we suddenly have to deal with left-hand traffic while driving on vacation. Some manage to adapt to a new challenge faster, others take longer. At the same time, the brain should not be too choppy, otherwise we will not be able to focus on the basics.

Because it is so important, psychologists count cognitive flexibility among the purported executive functions. These are the skills required to control and self-regulate behaviour. In order to score this, tests like the so-called Wisconsin Card Sorting Test applied.

This affects cognitive flexibility

A variety of factors influence how well our brain can adapt Anna von Hopfgarten. Age clearly plays an important role. Studies show that children and the elderly tend to have less developed cognitive flexibility. also how much you Encourages and challenges one’s brain Like physical movement Some diseases are affected. Mood also plays a role: good mood and rewards seem to enhance cognitive flexibility. So it can vary from case to case.

In fact, the brain’s ability to adapt can influence political opinions: Study by Oxford University They came to the conclusion that people who were less mentally resilient were more likely to vote for Brexit.

in conversation with detektor.fm– Coordinator Mark Zimmer von Hopfgarten explains what research knows about the mental plasticity of our brains and how it affects our behavior in everyday life. It also comes to the question of whether you can train your brain in a way that makes it more spontaneous and adaptable.