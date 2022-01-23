science

Cognitive flexibility: How does the brain stay soft?

January 24, 2022
Faye Stephens

Cognitive flexibility helps us when we have to deal with unfamiliar situations. For example, when we suddenly have to deal with left-hand traffic while driving on vacation. Some manage to adapt to a new challenge faster, others take longer. At the same time, the brain should not be too choppy, otherwise we will not be able to focus on the basics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *