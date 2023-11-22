9 symptoms that could be warning signs

24vita Diseases

People with weak immune systems are more susceptible to the disease. It is also manifested by various other signs.

The function of the immune system is to protect the human body from pathogens. These include, for example, bacteria, fungi, viruses, pollutants from the environment or pathogenic changes in cells such as cancer cells. When the immune system recognizes substances as foreign or dangerous, immune cells are activated. If it weakens, this becomes noticeable through various symptoms.

Weak immune system: nine signs you should know

If the immune system is weakened, the defense against pathogens works more poorly. (Avatar) © jmguyon via imago-images.de/IMAGO

Doctors differentiate between the innate and acquired immune system. The first fights pathogens with the help of immune cells (such as killer cells or macrophages). Immune defense is activated when germs or pollutants harmful to health enter the body, for example through the mouth, respiratory system or skin. The acquired immune system works closely with the innate immune system. So-called T cells and B cells learn from contact with pathogens, so antibodies are formed upon initial contact. They remember the next contact and become active.

However, if the body is overburdened and does not have enough opportunity to replenish, the immune system weakens. Because the body’s immune system is still active, but no longer working well, we get sick. However, if the immune system is working, people do not notice that it is constantly active and defending itself against pathogens. However, if it is weakened, you feel weak and less efficient overall. Weakness of the immune system is manifested by the following symptoms:

Fatigue and exhaustion

Mouth infections (such as gingivitis)

Recurrent infections such as gastrointestinal complaints or colds

Recurrent herpes infections

Concentration problems

Long recovery stages after injury

Persistent fatigue (despite sleeping)

Fungal diseases

Poor wound healing

Possible causes of a weak immune system

The causes of a weak immune system often lie in lifestyle. An unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and lack of sleep can weaken the body’s immune system. In rare cases, chronic diseases can also be behind it. Diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, or autoimmune diseases can weaken the immune system.

