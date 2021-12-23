CDs and DVDs are being disposed of sustainably

Waiting for Recycling: Disposal CDs and DVDs contain high-quality plastics that can be recovered if disposed of properly. Photo: Maja Hitij / dpa / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Dispose of CDs and DVDs sustainably

According to the Federal Environment Agency, there are popular discs According to the Federal Environment Agency ( UBA) is mainly made of polycarbonate, which is a high-quality and relatively expensive plastic. This can be recycled with little effort and thus flows into new products, for example for the medical technology or the automotive and computer industries.

UBA recommends that CDs and DVDs be disposed of at designated recycling points. Contact your local waste and environment authorities to find out where they are available. If you have a recycling bin, you can also throw away the parts in it – this is a local alternative to the yellow bag or yellow container.

Delete or destroy data

However, anyone who has stored sensitive data on disks should render them unusable before disposing of them – ideally with several scratches across the legible side view. Paper shredding can also help.

Tips from UBA on getting rid of old CDs