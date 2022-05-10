CO2ok joins Swiss company South Pole to promote e-commerce digital climate solutions

Zurich – CO2ok, a Dutch provider of digital solutions for carbon footprint and offsetting in e-commerce, joins South Pole, a Zurich-based climate protection solutions provider

become together Carbon Dioxide and South Pole to enable online retailers and their customers to easily measure, reduce and offset the carbon footprint of their purchases by leveraging their complementary expertise in digital solutions and sustainability. CO2ok’s team of experts and software engineers will advance digital climate solutions in Antarctica, ensuring that customers like eBay and Otto, as well as sustainable pioneers like Naïf Care and Pockies, have complete support at every step of their climate journey.

“We are very happy to be part of the Antarctic family. Antarctic product footprint expertise and globally recognized brand will significantly accelerate CO2ok’s mission to drive environmentally friendly purchasing decisions and transparently reveal the hidden climate influences of our daily consumption,” Milo de Vries, founder of CO2ok.

“We are thrilled to welcome CO2ok into the Antarctic family and achieve our shared goal of radically simplifying climate protection with the help of digital solutions. CO2ok’s unique ability to develop plug-and-play sustainability applications perfectly aligns with Antarctica’s focus on using digital technology to advance climate action and reach more People , ” Rinat Heuberger, CEO of Antarctica.

After strong growth, CO2ok now consists of a team of 11 employees in Europe, Asia and the United States. Climate Neutral Checkout is available worldwide and downloaded multiple times a day. CO2ok will continue to serve existing customers while the company is fully integrated into the Antarctic family over the coming months. CO2ok and South Pole customers will have the opportunity to benefit from a wide range of services such as their carbon footprint or the South Pole API platform.

The first 1,000 companies to download South Pole’s Climate Neutral Checkout program can try the premium version for free for the first three months.

The announcement comes on the heels of several recent acquisitions by Antarctica, including Belgium’s CO2logic, Italy’s Carbonsink, Sweden’s GoClimate and Australia’s Republic of Everyone, as well as the new round of minority investments by Temasek, Salesforce Ventures and Swisscom. . (Antarctic/mk/ps)