Closed combustion engine + Chinese takeover? + Fast freezing instead of keeping data • Europe.Table

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) brought a breath of fresh air to the debate on Data retention in Germany. For a long time now, the FDP has wanted to move away from public data storage for no reason, as Home Secretary Nancy Fizer (SPD) prefers. According to the draft now submitted by Buschmann, Germany wants to take a completely different approach to the EU through the fast-freeze approach. Falcksteiner Analyze the design.

After the Chinese state shipping company COSCO entered the Hamburg port terminal, another possible acquisition with Chinese involvement is now a topic of discussion. Ironically, he is German Chip Manufacturer He wants to buy the Chinese-Swedish company Silex Microsystems. Finn Meyer Kokok I considered whether this acquisition was really a problem.

who – which combustion off Then it was sealed very quickly. Negotiators from participating lawmakers needed less than five hours in the triumvirate to agree to phase out the technology in 2035, which has shaped car building for 120 years and has been particularly successful for German manufacturers. For the end of the era to be definitive, Parliament and member states still have to agree to the informal settlement. routine procedure.

Times of crisis usually leave their mark on research, too. Whether it is lack of energy or budget cuts, research institutes and their projects also suffer from both. Claudia Labach As head of the European office, representing Leibniz Association The interests of 97 German Leibniz institutes. In the painting Oldest woman from Nuremberg.

