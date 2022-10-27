Charles III makes Sunak the new prime minister

Earlier, Charles had formally removed Truss from his position. Only the monarch has the right to appoint the prime minister.

Sunak is the third prime minister in two months, the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years, and the first Hindu and first Indian politician to hold the position. An official photo shows the king shaking hands with the new prime minister.

After meeting Charles, the former treasurer wanted to address the nation from Downing Street. He was elected the new leader by the Conservative Party on Monday, and thus the future Prime Minister. Other than him, no other MP has reached the required number of at least 100 supporters in the Conservative party group.

Truss announced her resignation Thursday after just 44 days in the job. With a radical tax reform, it caused major turmoil in the financial markets. After being criticized, including from within her own ranks, she was forced to retreat and quickly lost her authority. On the other hand, Sunak is a “steady hand”. He had already applied to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the summer, but lost to Truss. He had been very critical of their economic plans at the time – and he was right.

Big problems await a married father of two daughters. He needs to restore the confidence of the markets. Analysts trust him. It will likely be even more difficult to reunite his recently deeply divided conservative party. Therefore, he is anxiously awaiting whom the Sank will appoint in his government. If he exchanges a lot of ministers, he may make new enemies.

The opposition criticizes that Al-Sinak is the second consecutive conservative prime minister who did not take office in a parliamentary election and is calling for new elections. Your age refuses. Conservatives claim that the party, not the politician, got the mandate from the electorate. Opinion polls see the Conservatives far behind the largest opposition party, the Labor Party.