13 attractive titles for long-term investors

Frankfurt Anyone investing in stocks for the long term is looking for companies with a sound capital structure, a wide area of ​​influence in their markets, good management and a moderate valuation. US rating agency Morningstar has been researching such companies and found 13 examples that rate them four stars or a maximum of five stars and consider them relatively inexpensive.

The result is an interesting combination in which every stock deserves a closer look. One thing is clear: it is primarily about long-term investment, not short-term trends.

These stocks include several US stocks, some Chinese stocks and three European stocks. It is also noticeable that the list contains not only well-known names such as Amazon, but also some that are not often advertised. The mix of industries is also wide – from beer to semiconductors to retail.

