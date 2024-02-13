Climate change: the era of bad surprises

There are two new findings that transform the climate crisis from an abstract concept into a tangible and present reality. One of them is of symbolic value: for the first time, according to the European Union's Copernicus Earth Observation Programme The world will be 1.5 degrees warmer for a full year above the reference period in the 19th century – The brand that made history as a Paris climate target. The other explains the dramatic consequences that lie behind these seemingly small numbers. A study in the journal Science Advances suggests thisthat Europe's climate will soon change radically once the large-scale ocean currents in the Atlantic collapse.

Both initially sound like now-common generic warnings about climate change. The reported global temperature anomaly of 1.52° represents only one annual value; On the other hand, the currency of climate change is average values ​​over decades. And the news that the North Atlantic Circulation (AMOC) and the Gulf Stream, which provides us with heat, may overturn every two or three years. But the situation has changed.

One reason for this is the unusual accumulation of extreme weather events in 2023. Unusual heat waves on all continents, floods in the Mediterranean, and devastating hurricanes such as Freddy in East Africa, Otis in Mexico, and Mocha in Myanmar, are just part of the list. long. A disaster that is often overlooked in the global political drama. A warmer world is a more dangerous world, with extreme weather events often exceeding levels for which human infrastructure and society are unprepared.