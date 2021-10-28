science

Climate change is costing Germany and other G20 countries billions of dollars

October 28, 2021
Faye Stephens

Climate change has dire consequences for Germany and its economy. Without a sharp reduction in greenhouse gases, the Federal Republic and other G-20 countries face new heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and floods that will lead to significant financial losses. This is the result A study by the Italian Center for Euro-Mediterranean Research on Climate Change (CMCC)carried out on behalf of the European Climate Foundation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *