Climate change is costing Germany and other G20 countries billions of dollars

Climate change has dire consequences for Germany and its economy. Without a sharp reduction in greenhouse gases, the Federal Republic and other G-20 countries face new heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and floods that will lead to significant financial losses. This is the result A study by the Italian Center for Euro-Mediterranean Research on Climate Change (CMCC)carried out on behalf of the European Climate Foundation.

Ahead of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend and the Global Climate Conference (COP26), which begins Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, scientists have warned that the G20 countries will, on average, have at least four. percent due to climate change in 2050 is likely to lose its economic output (GDP) annually. The group said that by 2100 it will be eight percent.

This means for Germany: if emissions can be reduced so that warming is limited to two percent, You still have to accept minus 1.35 percent or 45 billion euros in this country in 2050. In the worst case, Germany would have to give up 1.85 percent of economic output per year in 2050 – and then 2.95 percent (about 98 billion euros) by 2100. The researchers report that agriculture, tourism, and coastal areas are particularly threatened.

“Time limit for effective actions is closing quickly”

The report said heat waves could occur in Germany between 2036 and 2065 14 times more often than today. Agricultural droughts are likely to increase by 74 percent. East and Central Germany could be hardest hit.

“It is time for the G20 to turn its economic agenda into a climate one,” says Lawrence Tubiana, president of the European Climate Foundation. “The time frame for effective measures is rapidly closing.” The G-20 countries face a decision: “Protect the global economy and embark on a rapid transition to a climate-neutral future – or destabilize the global economy through climate damage. Policies.” (dam)