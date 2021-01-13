Chuck Pagano will retire, while Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are likely to be retained by the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears defense coordinator and former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has decided to retire, league sources have told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Sources said the Bears team is likely to retain coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace.

Pagano, 60, spent only two seasons in Chicago after six years working as a coach for Colts. He was appointed by the Bears on January 11, 2019, to replace Outstanding Defense Coordinator Vic Fangio, who left to become the Denver Broncos’ Technical Director.

Related 2

In Season 1 of Pagano, he led the Bears NFC defense in points allowed per game (18.6) and conference second place in net yards per game (324.1).

The Chicago defense was once again seen as a club’s strength in the early parts of the 2020 season, but the group’s performance weakened as the year progressed. Chicago finished the 15th regular season in a running defense and 11th place versus pass as the Bears (8-9) returned to the playoffs in Week 17.

Chicago were knocked out of the postseason by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-21 loss Sunday at the Super Dome.

In six seasons as head coach of Colts, Pagano went 53-43 in the regular season and 3-3 in the playoffs.

The fate of Nagy and Bess was uncertain after the Bears lost eight out of 11 to end the year and finished the season 1-7 against the playoffs in 2020.

Nagy – who was named NFL Coach of the Year 2018 – has led the Bears to two platforms after the season for the past three years.

Pace has just completed his sixth year as General Manager of Chicago.