Ron Rivera: Limiting QB’s competition in the camp was a mistake

The Washington soccer team started four different midfield players during the 2020 season and none of them left coach Ron Rivera Feeling of stability About the future of office.

It looked like a more stable situation was coming into the season. Rivera gave Dwayne Haskins The majority of the team’s reps are during training camp, but were put on the bench four weeks later for Saleh Kyle Allen. During an appearance at 106.7 The Fan, Rivera said he regretted limiting competition over the summer.

“The biggest thing I would have done was that I was going to create more opportunities Everyone mixed upRivera said via NBCSportsWashington.com. Contrary to saying, ‘Okay, I’ll just stick with one person and do it. “I think now that later, again, 20/20 hindsight, I will. What I’m saying is I made a mistake and I own it and that is the truth. To make it clear that simple, that’s what I’m saying. I’m just being honest.”

Haskins is gone and there is no clear answer to the future position with Allen, Alex SmithAnd and Taylor Heinek. This picture will likely look different once the team returns to fieldwork, but there may not be a clear number 1 and this should make the competition look different this time.