Cute fans attack Dimitri Payet

Dramatic scenes in the French Ligue 1 derby: Suddenly, Nice fans attack a player from Olympique de Marseille. What happened?
The basics in brief
- In the French league, the match was canceled on Sunday evening.
- Nice fans stormed the stadium and attacked one of the Marseille players.
The match in the derby between Nice and Olympique de Marseille was canceled on Sunday evening! A quarter of an hour before the end of the game suddenly a storm Hosts lovers in the field. There are differences between fans and players from both clubs.
trigger? Objects were regularly thrown from the stands onto the field of play at the start of the game. In the 75th minute, Marseille became a player Dimitri Payet Hit in the back with a projectile before a corner kick.
After sinking to the ground for the first time, the Frenchman once again tossed a plastic bottle into the fans of Nice. And then spin!
Then Nice fans rushed to the stadium to face the Olympique de Marseille players. This leads to fierce arguments and incentives – also between players and club officials. As videos and photos on social media show, there is utter chaos in the arena.
In the midst of it all: national team defenders and formersYBPlayer Jordan Lutumba from Nice.
How it should proceed remains unclear late into the evening. After 50 minutes of interruption, the local governor gave permission to continue the match.
But reports said that Marseille players did not want to return to the field, some of them were injured in the stampede. The game has been canceled because of this.
