TOP 25 AP Poll: Texas A&M takes fourth place over Notre Dame in the collegiate soccer final ranking

distance Win 52-24 On Ohio State In the National College Football Championship, it is no surprise that Alabama The 2020 season will end as the unanimous # 1 team in the AP Top 25 Final Poll. Which team finished fourth might be more surprising.

Texas A&M I strongly felt he should have been in this year’s qualifiers. While the Aggies were overrun in favor of Our lady, They will be fourth in the AP’s Top 25. After their victory over the Orange Bowl North Carolina, Texas A&M (9-1) is in its highest season finish since 1939 when that team finished first.

Although Buckeyes lost to Crimson Tide Monday night, they remained in second place in the final standings. Clemson It dropped one place to No. 3 while Fighting Irish was the top five. Oklahoma, With seven consecutive victories until the end of the year, he finished sixth. The rest of the top ten reflect the results of bowl season GeorgiaAnd the Iowa state And the North West Jump to the top ten after victories.

Three news teams came in the final ranking, at No. 20 Oklahoma StateNo. 23 Ball state And No. 25 Buffalo.

Here’s what the latest version of the AP’s Top 25 Topics looks like. First place votes in parentheses.

1- Alabama (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa

10. Northwest

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Louisiana

16. Yes

17. freedom

18. North Carolina

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. USC

22. Miami, FL)

23. State ball

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo

Others got votes: Appalachian state 41, Tulsa 35, army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1