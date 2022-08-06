Christmas: Sentimental lines from Tyler Perry to Duchess Meghan – Entertainment

Duchess Meghan and Tyler Perry are good friends. photo: [M]imago photos / ZUMA Wire / Paul Smith / Featureflash / ImageCollect





Duchess Meghan and Tyler Perry have always been good friends. As part of her birthday, he sent her moving lines.

Duchess Meghan celebrated her 41st birthday on August 4th. As part of her honor day, actress, director, screenwriter, and producer Tyler Perry (52) spoke. He is considered a good friend of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry (37 years).

on me Share an Instagram picture of BerryWhich looks like Megan is about to kiss a little girl’s hand. “I’ve been in the front line of your life for the past few years,” the 52-year-old wrote. “I’ve seen you put up with things that would break a lot of people,” he continues. Perry may be referring to the fact that Meghan has become an integral part of the gossip papers ever since her affair with Prince Harry became known. The two also feuded with the media on several occasions.

It makes him so proud to see “how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now,” he continues. The fact that he can congratulate her on her birthday is also filled with joy. After Harry and Meghan left the UK to live in the US in 2020, they also lived at Perry Mansion with their son Archie (3) for a while. Harry, Meghan, Archie and his little sister Lillipet (1), born in June 2021, currently live in Montecito, California.

Congratulations from the royal family too

“We wish a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex,” Prince William, 40, and his wife, Duchess Kate, 40, said in a story on their Instagram account. They also shared a jubilee selfie from her recent stay in Great Britain. Prince Charles (73) and his wife, Duchess Camilla (75), joined in the congratulations: “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!”





