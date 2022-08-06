One year after NATO withdrawal: Germany confirms the entry of 23,614 local workers from Afghanistan – Politics

One year after NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, Germany promised to take in 23,614 former local Afghan staff and their family members. This was reported by “Welt am Sonntag”, citing information from the responsible Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

After that, 17,556 of them have already entered the country. The total number includes local employees, such as civilian assistants in the Bundeswehr or interpreters: so far, 5,141 local employees have been accepted, and 3,756 of them have entered the country so far.

In international comparison, Germany is in a better position than other European countries. Because countries that share similarly with NATO’s mission have given fewer Afghans a new home. These include Great Britain and Italy. “So far, 10,100 people have been transferred to the UK,” the British embassy told the newspaper. Applicants who served in the armed forces were accepted with their family members.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far approved “1218 visas with limited territorial validity for Afghan nationals”. Another 278 entered the country as part of the humanitarian corridors.

“Germany has so far received more Afghans than other NATO countries,” the foreign policy spokesman for the Confederation faction, Jürgen Hardt, told the newspaper. But this is not enough for the green politicians. They are pushing for more generous and faster help.

For example, the Minister for Aviation and Integration of North Rhine-Westphalia, Josephine Pohl, emphasized: “I would like the federal government to implement the admissions program quickly.” On humanitarian grounds, it is necessary and correct that Foreign Minister Annalena Barbuk (Green Party) briefly addressed the topic that was placed at the top of the political agenda after taking office. (KNA)