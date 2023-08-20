Chinese fighter jets penetrated Taiwan’s air defense zone 42 times

Military maneuver Chinese aircraft penetrated the Taiwanese air defense zone 42 times China holds military exercises in front of Taiwan as a “stern warning”. Then Taiwan condemned China’s “irrational and provocative behavior”. published Aug 19, 2023 at 10:49 am

Earlier, China expressed outrage that Taiwan Vice President William Lai recently stopped in the United States during his trip to Paraguay.

China issued a “stern warning” on Saturday Military exercises off Taiwan detained. The Chinese news agency (Xinhua) quoted a military spokesman as saying that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army “has started air and sea exercises for the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan.” Taipei said the fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense zone 42 times.

Earlier, China expressed outrage that Taiwan Vice President William Lai recently stopped in the United States during his trip to Paraguay. Beijing called Lai Saturday a “troublemaker” and announced it would take “decisive measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The military exercises are a “stern warning” in light of the complicity of “separatists” from Taiwan with other countries.

Taiwan sends “appropriate forces”

Taiwan then condemned China’s “irrational and provocative behavior” and said it would send “appropriate forces” to respond with “practical measures”. Military maneuvers do not in any way contribute to peace and stability in the country Taiwan Strait In , Taipei explained.

Instead, the Defense Ministry said in a statement that it underscores “China’s military mentality and underscores the dominant nature of its military expansion.” According to the Taiwanese ministry, eight Chinese ships took part in the military exercises.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory

Before his trip to Paraguay for the inauguration of the new president, Lai said he wanted to “talk with leaders from different countries around the world and also meet with delegations from like-minded countries.” Officially, the stop was planned only once in the United States. But China’s foreign ministry said Taiwan and the United States colluded to allow Lai’s political activities in the United States under the pretext of “stopping”.

Paraguay is the only country in South America that recognizes Taiwan as an independent country. China considers the autonomous island of Taiwan part of its territory, and wants to reunite it with the mainland – if necessary with the use of military force.

(AFP/post)