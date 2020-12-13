Charlie Pride’s death linked to county music Assn. Posted by Maren Morris tweets – Deadline

The death of a country music legend Charlie Pride Several stars of the genre are being questioned, who wonder if his performance at the County Music Association’s internal award ceremony a month before he got Covid-19 might have connected.

Singer Maren Morris Led investigations on Saturday. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Morris suggested that an internal event could be the culprit behind Braid’s contracting Covid-19 and death from its complications.

The CMA The awards were held on November 11 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and broadcast by ABC Television. Unlike many award shows, CMA was held indoors and many stars attended in person. They sat at tables with bare faces, despite the organization’s claim to have tested everyone extensively.

Related story The Death of Charlie Pride: He was the 86th leading black country music star

Pride, the first black country music star, performed his song “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin” on the show in what will be his last public performance before his death on Saturday at the age of 86. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in the show.

Morris tweeted that people should be “angry” if the CMA is linked to Braid’s death.

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made. But if this is a result of having CMAs inside, we should all be angry. Rest in power, Charlie,” Morris wrote.

Singer Mickey GeetonAnother artist who attended the concert responded to Morris’ tweet saying, “Oh gorl, I thought the same damn thing.” Guyton later added, “We need answers about how Charlie Pride contracted the virus.”

CMA defended itself in a statement, claiming to follow safety protocols.

“After returning to Texas after the CMA Awards, Charlie again tested negative several times. All of us in the country music community are mourning Charlie’s death. Out of respect for his family during their grief, we won’t comment on this any more.”

Several artists have withdrawn from CMAs after testing positive for the coronavirus.