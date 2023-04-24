Germany and Canada need each other more than ever

Ottawa He has heard that there is an ambition to expand existing contacts from business, science, culture and politics. Steinmeier, along with his wife Elke Pedenbender and a delegation, is in the North American country for four days.

With an area of ​​nearly ten million square kilometers, Canada is the second largest country in the world after Russia and 28 times the size of Germany. However, only 39 million people live there – not even half the number in Germany. The country has large natural resources such as oil, gas or minerals. So it is interesting for Germany in its efforts to reduce its dependence on Russia and China. Trade benefits from the Bundestag’s ratification of the controversial Ceta agreement in December.

“CETA has already intensified trade between our two countries,” Steinmeier said. It also obviously provides incentives for mutual investments. Germany and Canada are strong supporters of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. “I mean politically, economically and militarily.”