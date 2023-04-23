No US visas for Russian journalists – Lavrov’s obsession

UN Moscow strongly condemned the US decision to grant visas to Russian journalists to attend Security Council meetings. Before leaving for New York on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke of Washington’s “cowardly” decision.
According to ZDF reporter Johannes Hanno, Russia’s assumption of the presidency as a permanent member is met with “severe criticism”. The right of veto also needs a change.
04/03/2023 | 03:19 min
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US “did not issue visas” to journalists who wanted to accompany Lavrov on his trip to the US, despite “numerous contacts over the past few days”. Ryabkov said it was a “disgraceful and completely unacceptable method”.
Russian secret service accuses “Wall Street Journal” reporter of espionage. Russia has cracked down on Western media after its attack on Ukraine.
03/31/2023 | 02:13 min
Russia currently requires foreign journalists to renew their visas and authorizations every three months. Until the attack on Ukraine began, this was only necessary once a year.
