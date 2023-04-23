No US visas for Russian journalists – Lavrov’s obsession

UN Moscow strongly condemned the US decision to grant visas to Russian journalists to attend Security Council meetings. Before leaving for New York on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke of Washington’s “cowardly” decision.

Lavrov hinted that Moscow would take tough retaliatory measures. The United States has shown that promises to protect freedom of expression and access to information are indeed worthwhile. The US State Department has not commented on the allegations.

Amid its military offensive in Ukraine, Russia in April called on the U.N. It took over the rotating presidency of the Security Council, which was heavily criticized by Kiev. Lavrov will chair several sessions of the UN’s highest body at UN headquarters in New York.

According to ZDF reporter Johannes Hanno, Russia’s assumption of the presidency as a permanent member is met with “severe criticism”. The right of veto also needs a change. 04/03/2023 | 03:19 min

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US “did not issue visas” to journalists who wanted to accompany Lavrov on his trip to the US, despite “numerous contacts over the past few days”. Ryabkov said it was a “disgraceful and completely unacceptable method”.

Russian secret service accuses “Wall Street Journal” reporter of espionage. Russia has cracked down on Western media after its attack on Ukraine. 03/31/2023 | 02:13 min

The announcements come three weeks after American journalist Ivan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia. Washington and Moscow are at odds over the arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter whom Russia accuses of spying, a charge he categorically denies. If convicted, the 31-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison. The US described the reporter as “wrongfully imprisoned”.

Russia currently requires foreign journalists to renew their visas and authorizations every three months. Until the attack on Ukraine began, this was only necessary once a year.

