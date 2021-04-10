CC suffered a complete loss before defeating Sion at Vaduz

Shock for Sion President Christian Constantin on Friday evening before the difficult walk to Vaduz on Sunday. Blick reader submits photos of CC’s fully wrecked Ferrari. What happened on the mountain road between Martigny and Les Marécottes VS on Friday at 5 pm? CC zu Blick: “A guy in a Peugeot with French license plates suddenly turns into a curve – and hits me directly. It was tough!”

CC said he was lucky in an accident and survived a pain in his shoulders. Thanks to the airbags. His sales manager in the engineering office gets a scratch above his eye. “Then the Frenchman told the police he was turning around a lot here, which is why he didn’t see the next turn … No wonder. He had 1.39 per thousand.”