Casinos Not on GamStop – Why You Should Consider Them

Casinos not on GamStop have become a popular option with UK punters after the UK-based sites have seen strict regulations applied. Pressure from social groups and governments has seen a clampdown by the UK Gambling Commission to stop problem gambling British gambling sites have since had to follow new rules, such as bet size limits, limited bonuses and funding restrictions.

The non-GamStop casinos are sites in overseas countries that do not have to adhere to UK rules and these can offer freedom from the new restrictions. Unfortunately, these sites are often used as a loophole to escape the GamStop regulations. But if you are a responsible gambler, we’ll discuss the advantages and disadvantages of trying the non-UK sites.

How Does GamStop Work?

The UK Gambling Commission has been regulating gambling services in Great Britain and Northern Ireland since 2005. The group was required to apply a lighter tough regulatory effort in the earlier years, but the rise of new technology was a boom growth in online gambling. This also brought a rise in problem gambling as it was now available in homes across the land. The strict approach now being implemented is now affecting the gambling experience of all UK consumers, regardless of their history.

With punters being able to bet from the comfort of their bedroom or mobile device, it removes the checks and balances that were previously present in the physical casino experience.

The UKGC has now joined forces with non-profit enterprise called GamStop to help with the fight against problem gambling. UK gamblers can can sign up for the service for free and a GamStop self-exclusion can be applied across all UK gaming sites for a period of 6 months, 1 year, or even 5 years.

GamStop simply require the email addresses and contact details that were used to setup UK gambling accounts. This allows betting providers to flag up accounts that they have in the person’s name and ensure that betting is frozen at these sites.

Alongside the GamStop rules, the UKGC has also being strict across the gaming industry with further restrictions on license holders in the country, with lower stake sizes, spin timers, and limits on marketing activity.

How Sites Not on GamStop are Regulated

When deciding to try out casinos not on GamStop, UK punters will find that they are still regulated by a body in their respective countries.

While the rise of new technology has seen a rise in gambling opportunities, it has also allowed gaming businesses to setup without the need for a physical presence in every country they operate in. The operations in foreign countries are also more appealing for taxes, cost of living for staff, and climate.

Malta and Cyprus are two examples of countries with casinos not on GamStop. Malta is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and has attracted an ecosystem of gaming sites and companies. As a member of the EU, gambling companies on the island are required to adhere to rules on compliance and other directives to protect consumers. These sites also offer the same technology and the professional environment that is expected in UK casinos. The non-GamStop sites also have to meet similar directives as UKGC companies with regards to money laundering and the segregation of client funds.

In recent years, there has been growth in new gaming jurisdictions with the South American destinations of Curacao and Costa Rica seeing a rise in new sites. Costa Rica was recently named one of the top destinations for retirement and the country is popular with US expats and retirees.

One issue that consumers find when trying these sites is a lack of third-party support for dispute resolution. This is because users are not citizens of the country that the sites are setup in, but this is not an issue if you are betting in small amounts. For those who are, online forums can be helpful for further information.

Are Casinos Not on GamStop Legal?

Yes, it is 100% legal to bet at casinos not on GamStop. The UKGC has clamped down on the ability of companies to market their services in the UK, leaving many punters unaware of their options outside of the known UK casino brands. The sites not on GamStop can be easily found in Google searches and online forums are also helpful to choose reliable sites.

It is the responsibility of the gaming companies to ensure that they are following the regulations when offering services to UK consumers. Punters are not liable for any infringement of the rules.

Consumers still have the freedom to choose the services that they wish to use online, but it is important that these sites are not used as a means to escape the GamStop rules. The measures were introduced for a good reason and only punters who are responsible with their gambling should consider moving to casinos with a lighter regulatory environment.

What You Can Expect at Non-UK Casinos

British punters have been moving increasingly signing up to the non-UK sites to see more freedom in their betting experience once again. By choosing the overseas sites, they will immediately find less limitations on things such as stake sizes, deposits, or other restrictive measures, such as spin timers.

Although the game titles will be different to those in the UK, there is still a large selection of games available to play, and it will be easy to find something that is enjoyable.

Sports Betting Sites Not on GamStop

Sports betting sites not in the UK are another popular outlet for those seeking a new gambling experience. Punters will have access to unlimited payment transfers, while they will often find more regular and generous bonus schemes, with welcome rewards of 100% or more. The sign-on rewards will also be matched up to £500 in some cases. These sites also offer a wider range of payment options, and this is in contrast to the UK where credit card funding was recently outlawed, and cryptocurrency funding is not generally supported.

The full selection of sports is available to bet on with football, rugby, cricket, and US sports as standard.

Slots Not on GamStop

Slots are also available at the non-UK sites and these will usually offer a larger selection of game titles than UK sites. This is another effect of the UKGC marketing rules and the slots often have large welcome offers of 500% or more, up to £1,000 or £2,000.

Pros of Using Casinos Not on GamStop

Large welcome bonuses

Less limitations on stake size/spin timers

Bigger game libraries than UK sites

Self-exclusion still an option

More funding options in credit cards, crypto

Cons of Using Casinos Not on GamStop

Sites are used as a GamStop loophole

GBP deposits not standard

Different game titles to UK

Separate regulatory body

Limited support for third-party disputes

Conclusion

With the new rules being applied to the British gaming sites, punters are now seeing the casinos not on GamStop as a viable option. They will immediately find more freedom in their gambling and the experience will be similar to the UK sites in the early years of the online gambling boom.

It is important that consumers and their families are protected from problem gambling, but the “one size fits all” approach can punish those who are more responsible or able to control their gambling. For those consumers, it is not necessary to have a lengthy self-exclusion of 1 to 5 years. But it is the restrictions that are being placed on the actual gameplay that is spoiling the the experience for many.

If you don’t have a history of problem gambling and are finding the GamStop rules to be restrictive, it is a good time to try out casinos not on GamStop.