Capitol Storm – How Trump Wanted to Make a Coup on January 6

– How did Trump want to make a coup on the sixth of January? A parliamentary committee is trying to reveal how Donald Trump wanted to retain power after a losing election: it became clear that the storming of the Capitol was part of a plan. Only my spine republic stood in the way.

In front of the White House, Donald Trump called on his supporters on January 6 to storm the Capitol. The number of coup attempts made by Trump is currently being announced through the work of an investigative committee. Photo: Jacqueline Martin (AP)

In the end, there is only one man left between Donald Trump and power: Vice President Mike Pence. This is how the heroic story currently running through the American media can be summed up. In fact, everything is a little more complicated – but no less exciting.

How close to the United States On January 6 coup It’s getting more and more obvious these days. A congressional investigative panel has begun questioning more than two dozen people close to Trump. Meanwhile, books and article series trace what was going on behind the scenes as protesters stormed the Washington Capitol before the eyes of a global audience.