Elections in Libya – Gaddafi’s son wants to become the next president of Libya – Al-Akhbar

The son of former head of state Muammar Gaddafi has registered for the presidential elections in Libya. It is expected to take place on December 24.

An employee of the electoral commission confirmed the nomination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

Pictures on social networking sites show Gaddafi, in the traditional robe and turban, signing documents in the city of Sabha.

In Libya, the son of the old ruler Muammar Gaddafi wants to become the next president of Libya. Little Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures running for president.

The list also includes the military commander in the east of the country, Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, and Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.

Elections as an important step in the peace plan

Since the fall of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, there has been chaos in the oil-rich North African country. Many Libyans still remember the Gaddafi era as a strict autocracy. In addition, Saif al-Islam and other former members of the regime have not been in power for so long that it may be difficult for them to garner the same amount of support as their top competitors, say analysts.

Legend: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi during a 2014 session.

Reuters



On December 24th – as the UN peace plan states – the president and parliament will be elected. Both elections are seen as an important step in trying to install a new political leadership in Libya whose legitimacy is widely accepted.

But the peace process threatens to fail again and again due to disagreement over the constitutional basis for elections, the electoral law and questions of credibility.