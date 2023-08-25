Canada vs France Tips, Predictions and Odds 08/25/2023

Basketball World Cup 2023 to be held in three countries! Therefore, the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia share the host role. The search is on for a successor to reigning world champions Spain.

Canada and France are the two title contenders from the extended circle after taking the top spot from the United States. What’s in store for this particularly exciting clash on Day 1 of the finals?

The North Americans enter the competition with a young team, on the other hand there are well-known names from the NBA: along with RJ Barrett of the Knicks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is particularly notable.

The point guard is under contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and can be described as one of the best players at the position in the NBA. On the other hand, the French National Basketball Association also has great players like center Rudy Gobert. The ingredients are set for a great World Cup game.

Canada v France odds | 3 key points

For the showdown between Canada and France at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, the tip was aimed at defeating the Europeans. Anyone wanting to know more about other World Cup openers, for example Germany’s debut against Japan, will easily find what they are looking for in the betting site’s basketball tips section.

Canada Statistics and Current Form

Canada’s selection for the 2019 World Cup in China had to be bye after the preliminary round. After losses against Australia and Lithuania and a win against Senegal, the World Cup ended relatively quickly for the Canadians.

However, there’s no sign of similar fate: The Canadian team’s entire starting five is in the NBA and they have one of the league’s top stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA was the fourth leading scorer last NBA regular season

The point guard took another big step in his development last season, earning his first career All-Star nomination. The professional who was picked eleventh in the draft by the Charlotte Hornets in 2018 could not be stopped, especially on offense.

31.4 points per game He averaged last season for OKC. Only three players topped the regular season, and with a better team on his side, the 25-year-old could have been an even bigger star in the NBA. But with Oklahoma missing players of his class, last season was already over for him after the play-in tournament.

Canada recently won the TPP Super Cup in Ulster

At the recent Basketball Super Cup, a German invitational tournament held in Hamburg for the seventh time this year, the SGA had the troops again. 26 points against New Zealand and 25 points in the final against DBB selection once again showed his class. Also thanks to its stable operation Canada won the championship in Hanseatic CityFour World Cup participants were represented.

As already mentioned, the Canadian team is also full of strong players. First up was RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks. The power forward was named the best player at the 2017 U19 World Cup and has long been one of the Knicks’ most important pillars in the “Big Apple.”

In addition, Gilgeous-Alexander’s relative in the person of Nikhil Alexander-Walker is part of the Canadian national team. Like SGA, he serves as a point guard on the court and has an NBA contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Canadiens have another power forward in Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets.

At least 84 points by the “Maple Leafs”?

In view of the enormous individual class of the team, the “Canucks” should also consider the tips and odds above 83.5 points when Canada meets France. More details about the final round, for example the schedule and rules of the tournament, can be easily accessed on the 2023 Basketball World Cup overview on the betting site.

Canada’s Last Matches:

France – Statistics and current form

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, several stars canceled at short notice. The list includes major names like the champions Denver Nuggets or two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Serbian Nikola Jokic, who will be sorely missed by the Greeks.

France also had to accept a bitter rejection – so basketball’s new kid Victor Wembanyama would also pass. The 19-year-old from Leigh Chasney was selected No. 1 in this year’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

20 years ago, when LeBron James came into the league, the buzz about a new player in the NBA was very strong. At 2.24 meters tall, Vembanyama is quite tall for a center or even a forward, and despite this height he is technically very strong.

He certainly got the early credits, and no French player before him was selected No. 1 in the NBA draft. But now he’s focused on his new recruit in Texas in his NBA debut and won’t appear at the World Cup in favor of coach Vincent Collette.

Gobert had to correct that in his experience

The French rely on another giant instead. We’re talking about Rudy Gobert, who has been one of the best defensive players in the NBA for years. The “stiff tower” is only eight centimeters shorter than Wembaniyama and has a lot of experience as he is already 31 years old.

He has twice won third place at the World Championships with France and a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan with “Equipe Tricolor”. In preparation for the upcoming global finals, the French Basketball Federation FFBB team has performed consistently with six wins and one loss in friendly matches.

A tight end at the final siren?

However, this was mainly against light teams like Venezuela or Japan. However, with a clearly heavier opponent now awaiting and a tight box shaping up, the prediction that neither team will win by six or more points in the clash between Canada and France is also worth considering.

France’s last matches:

Our Canada – France Tip Odds Comparison 08/25/2023 – 1/2

Canada – France Live Comparison / H2H Balance

The teams last faced each other at the 2016 Olympic Games and France won 83:74 in the preliminary round qualifier. Thanks to the victory, the French are undefeated in this pair for three comparisons.

Statistics highlights Canada vs France

Betting Basic Prediction & Canada – France Tip

Canada and France meet Note for North American success. While Canada’s squad lacks experience, it is loaded with talent. The entire starting five is in the NBA, and in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadiens have one of the absolute best guards from the National Basketball Association.

Key Facts – Canada Vs. France tip

Canada has lost its last three matches against France

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the fourth-best scorer in the NBA last regular season.

After the US, both teams belong to an extended circle of title favourites

Admittedly, France also has a powerful NBA center in Rudy Gobert, who has already been named the best defensive player in the league three times, but from the betting site’s point of view, the French selection is fundamentally incompatible with potential. The breadth of Canada’s team competition.

This is due to the voiding of the year’s first pick in the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama, whose appearance would have elevated the French team to a higher level. Canada, with its two NBA All-stars Jamaal Murray and Andrew Wiggins, seems to be playing a little better despite its own cancellation, which is why coach Nick Nurse’s team is tipped for a narrow victory.

