Canada is struggling to achieve its first success in Game Four

Thanks to a difficult 4-2 victory over Norway, Canada recorded its first victory in the fourth World Cup match in Riga. In group B, the tension increases more and more.

Because of this success, the world record champions, who conceded defeat 1: 3 to Germany on Monday, kept their chances of reaching the quarter-finals. Connor Brown in the opening minute, Adam Henrique (11, 51) and Andrew Mangiapan in their first World Cup match (35) scored “Maple Leaves” goals. Meanwhile, the Norwegian national team leveled the equalizer with a double kick by Mats Rosselli Olsen and Thomas Valkvay Olsen (30, 31).

Canada and Norway tied with three points each in sixth and seventh places in Group Two, as Germany may lose its lead on Thursday after losing to Kazakhstan. In particular, upcoming German opponent Finland (Saturday, 7:15 pm), who meets Italy in the evening, can top Team DEB.

Surprisingly, Great Britain is ahead of Belarus

In Group A, Great Britain surprisingly defeated Belarus 4-3 and is currently ranked fifth on four points, ahead of today’s national teams, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who will face each other on Thursday. Striker Liam Kirk scored twice for the British national team, raising his tournament record to four goals in four matches.