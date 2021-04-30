Canada is now on the BAG List of Countries at Risk

An uproar at the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) yesterday evening: On April 16 at 6 pm – practically immediately – Canada was added to the list of countries at risk, which means that travelers from Canada are now subject to a quarantine obligation in Switzerland.

This is not a big deal at the moment, because Canada is still banned from entering Switzerland, and conversely, Canadians have high restrictions on entering the EU / Schengen area. Nevertheless: why was Canada, one of the most popular long-distance travel destinations for Switzerland, so quickly included in the list? It was only half an hour between a tweet from BAG and the quarantine commitment going into effect.