Canada has tightened entry with additional tests

Like many other countries around the world, Canada is now reacting to the new virus variant and slowly but surely tightening entry rules.

The new virus variant Omikron is already a worldwide hit, and has been for some time. Many countries around the world are reacting with stricter entry rules or even closing borders. Canada at least wants to avoid the latter, but at the same time is implementing plans for stricter entry regulations based on the US model. Additional testing and quarantine after arriving here are discussed to the end. as if from a press release According to the Canadian government, this is now being implemented as planned.

Additional tests after entering

Since September 7, Canada’s borders have been reopened to Europeans. Travelers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland are allowed to re-enter Canada provided they have full vaccination protection and submit a negative pre-departure PCR test, which was taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to departure. Rapid antigen tests are not permitted. Existing requirements will soon be tightened. Concerned about the new virus variant Omikron and the growing number of infections in large parts of the world, the country, like its US neighbor, wants to tighten entry rules. It is clear that the measures discussed in the United States will be implemented to a certain extent. While the pre-departure testing period is only shortened there, another Covid-19 test must be followed in Canada after entry. The government is now announcing the first details on how the new measure will be implemented.

In the coming days, all fully vaccinated passengers arriving by air from departure points other than the United States will undergo an arrival test. Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to self-quarantine while they wait for their arrival test results.

All airline passengers can now expect additional tests after arrival and quarantine. For now, additional testing will be conducted on a random basis only. However, the plan is to test all immigrants upon arrival. In addition, travelers who have been tested, even with full vaccination protection, are required to go into quarantine until the test result is available. No information was provided on costs, location and time until the test result is available. However, travelers are also allowed to stay on public transport and planes on their way to quarantine. Random tests are already being done on new arrivals.

Although random post-arrival tests have been carried out in the past few months, the ability to accommodate more travelers is not yet available. So far, only children under the age of five are exempt from pre-departure test duty. Only travelers who have been in the United States in the past 14 days are exempt from the more stringent testing requirements on arrival. All travelers must also continue to upload their data and evidence on a health platform called ArriveCAN. Here they also have to explain how they would react if they tested positive for Covid-19, where the quarantine would be placed and how the food supply could be ensured.

Conclusion on Canada’s entry rules

Canada’s borders have only reopened to international travelers since September 7. The first response was positive. The local infection rate was also not directly affected. The prerequisite for entry to date is proof of complete vaccination with a vaccine recognized in Canada and a negative PCR test prior to departure. These requirements are now being gradually supplemented with additional post-arrival testing and quarantine until the test result is available. For now, these tests will only be done on a random basis, but all vaccinated travelers will be fully tested in the coming weeks.