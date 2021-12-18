Extension of health procedures for air travel to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry of Health inform about the extension of health measures until February 28, 2022 for people on Entering Luxembourg by air.

everyoneThose who prefer 12 years and two months or more The following must be presented upon boarding:

One Impact Certificate which have full vaccination protection [1] against COVID-19 and established in accordance with Article 3bis, Sections 1 to 2 of the amended Law on July 17, 2020 on Measures to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic. In other words, vaccination certificates issued by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, which is a member state of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen area. Certificates issued by certain third countries are also accepted (for the third countries involved, see above);

who – which Denial Result (on paper or electronically) of a nucleic acid amplification test (NAT) for SARS-CoV-2 RNA virus (PCR, TMA or LAMP method) less than 72 hours before flight or SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test Performed less than 48 hours prior to the flight by a medical laboratory or other body approved for this purpose. The negative test result must be submitted, if necessary with a translation, in one of the Luxembourgish administrative languages ​​or in English, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese.

In addition, additional health measures are in place until January 14, 2022 for flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In accordance with recent decisions of the European Commission, certificates issued by the authorities of Cape Verde, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon are considered equivalent. This means that third-country nationals who have a certificate issued by Cape Verde, the United Arab Emirates or Lebanon proving full protection from vaccination can now enter the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg area, even on non-essential travels.

In addition to certificates of vaccination issued by a member state of the European Union or the Schengen area, Luxembourg also recognizes certificates evidencing full protection of vaccination issued by the following third countries:

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

green head

The United Arab Emirates

United States of America

Georgia

Faroe Islands

Israel

Lebanon

Morocco, West, sunset

Moldova

Monaco

New Zealand

Panama

North Macedonia

United kingdom

savior

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Togo

Turkey

Ukraine

Vatican City

It should be noted That everyone, regardless of their nationality and Their place of residence, which holds a vaccination certificate issued by one of the above countries, can use this certificate to comply with additional health measures that apply to air travel to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

You can find details of the applicable regulations and exceptions as well as the exact actions to be taken beforehand under the link below:

In Luxembourg, the four vaccines that have received a marketing authorization (marketing authorization) are accepted at the European level:

Pfizer Pfizer / Comernaty

Modern Wax / Spike

AstraZeneca / Faxeferia

Janssen / Janssen vaccine

In addition to these vaccines, Luxembourg also accepts biosimilars, that is, other vaccines that are biologically similar to the ones used, as part of the recognition of vaccination certificates issued by third countries, namely:

Kofishield (Serum Institute of India Limited (SII))

R-Covi (R-Pharm)

Covid-19 vaccine (recombinant) (FIOCRUZ)

