Omikron: UK clinic staff outage

According to the German Hospital Association (DKG), the situation in clinics in Germany could deteriorate significantly if the forecasts for the Omikron variant of the coronavirus prove correct. If it is emphasized that this is much more contagious than Delta and that the courses are relatively difficult, in the worst case, one would have to deal with a large number of seriously ill patients at the same time, said Gerald Gass, head of Germany’s DKG. News agency. “For hospitals, this would be an even more aggravating situation beyond everything we’ve been through so far.”

Early Connection Restrictions Required

Gass called on politicians to analyze findings on Omikron from other countries “very carefully” and – if concerns were confirmed – to take countermeasures “too early” with contact restrictions. “We must not waste any time after that and then we must act immediately, even before the numbers in Germany rise and hospital overload cannot be prevented.”

Unparalleled development in the UK

In Great Britain, more than 93,000 new infections were recently recorded within a day – a significant increase and the highest value since the beginning of the epidemic. As many Britons as possible must be promoted by the end of the year, there is a call to work from home. According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the development in Great Britain exceeds everything observed in the epidemic so far.

Drosten warns of failure among clinic staff

The head of virology at the Berlin Charité, Christian Drosten, warned of hospital failures due to the infectious variant Omikron and also referred to Great Britain. “This is how it begins. Omikron will lead to severe absenteeism due to illness. Also in essential professional groups,” so Drosten noted on Twitter an article in the British newspaper “The Guardian”.