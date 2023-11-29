Great Britain: The sign for the famous Penny Lane is back

“It’s great to see something of such significance return to its rightful place after nearly half a century,” said Mayor Steve Rotheram. Photograph

In the 1970s, a well-known street sign was stolen from Liverpool. Now it’s been surprisingly resurfaced and will be on display at The Beatles Story Museum.

The Beatles made Benny Lane world famous. After years, an old street sign from Liverpool has resurfaced, British news agency PA reported. A former student anonymously contacted The Beatles Story Museum and said he wanted to return a street sign stolen in the 1970s. Now it should be visualized.

“It’s great to see something of such significance returned to its rightful place after nearly half a century,” said Mayor Steve Rotheram. But Penny Lane is more than just a street.

The true meaning of the song lies not in the street name or the sign, but in the scenes and characters that Paul McCartney remembers from his youth. “The nurse, the banker, the fireman and the hairdresser who brought the street to life – they were the real treasures of Penny Lane.”

The Beatles released the song in 1967. It was recorded at their studio on Abbey Road, London, which became world famous. A number of Penny Lane signs have been stolen in Liverpool, writes PA. McCartney also visited the street several years ago when he drove through his hometown with host James Corden on “Carpool Karaoke.”

