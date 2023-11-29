November 29, 2023

Great Britain: The sign for the famous Penny Lane is back

Jordan Lambert November 29, 2023 2 min read

England The famous Penny Lane sign has resurfaced

“It’s great to see something of such significance return to its rightful place after nearly half a century,” said Mayor Steve Rotheram. Photograph

© Kevin Matthews/PA Media/dpa

In the 1970s, a well-known street sign was stolen from Liverpool. Now it’s been surprisingly resurfaced and will be on display at The Beatles Story Museum.

The Beatles made Benny Lane world famous. After years, an old street sign from Liverpool has resurfaced, British news agency PA reported. A former student anonymously contacted The Beatles Story Museum and said he wanted to return a street sign stolen in the 1970s. Now it should be visualized.

“It’s great to see something of such significance returned to its rightful place after nearly half a century,” said Mayor Steve Rotheram. But Penny Lane is more than just a street.

The true meaning of the song lies not in the street name or the sign, but in the scenes and characters that Paul McCartney remembers from his youth. “The nurse, the banker, the fireman and the hairdresser who brought the street to life – they were the real treasures of Penny Lane.”

The Beatles released the song in 1967. It was recorded at their studio on Abbey Road, London, which became world famous. A number of Penny Lane signs have been stolen in Liverpool, writes PA. McCartney also visited the street several years ago when he drove through his hometown with host James Corden on “Carpool Karaoke.”

See also  7 vs. Wild: Poppablot lives on Twitch every day - even as he struggles to survive in Canada

dpa

#Lessons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

If the Federal Republic of Germany were structured like the European Union

November 28, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Kanada Merkez Bankası gevşeyen Inflation Against Politika Faizini Korudu Yazar Investing.com

November 28, 2023 Jordan Lambert
5 min read

Bayi Mola Berenang Bersama di Lepas Pantai Canada

November 27, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Second-hand shopping is a $1 billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe — TradingView News

November 29, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

The family supports Thomas Gottschalk

November 29, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Math anxiety: Self-evaluation is more important than your performance

November 29, 2023 Faye Stephens
4 min read

YB wins over Belgrade and spends the winter in Europe

November 29, 2023 Eileen Curry