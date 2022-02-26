Canada cancels isolation after arrival check

From February 28, 2022, Canada will ease the testing system for fully vaccinated travelers. These may be randomly selected for the Govt test upon arrival but are required Not anymore In isolation until the results are known. Unvaccinated children under the age of twelve, along with fully vaccinated adults, are exempt from the isolation duty.

In addition, travelers can now travel to Canada with a negative test result of an antigen test taken the day before departure. However, self-examinations done at home are not acceptable. Negative PCR tests performed up to 72 hours prior to departure for Canada will continue to be accepted.

Canada’s Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault said: “We are committed to a secure reopening of the world that provides predictability and flexibility and that Canada is one of the safest places to travel. Travel is safe and secure in Canada. Thank you. I want to make it clear that the Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers, and the steps taken today will help welcome visitors to Canada safely. ” (TI)