The electric bus travels over 2,700 kilometers

Electromability is increasing rapidly internationally. Annually, fully electric vehicles are allowed on the roads, and in addition to climate change, internal combustion engines have been banned since 2030. But especially when it comes to long distances, many potential buyers are caught up in uncertainty. Can I go from Munich to the Baltic coast with my vehicle without any problems?

Tour operators who take their customers on buses from A to B also ask themselves this question. That’s why ABC companies, the North American coach salesman, started an ambitious project some time ago and have now successfully completed it. It’s about a trip from Newark, California to Seattle and back to Washington. 1,330 km (one way) along the west coast of the United States.

The question was whether there were enough charging points and intermediate stops on the track, so that the outbound and return journeys could be fully connected by electricity. The Van Hool Koch is capable of carrying 56 passengers and will be available in the electric version from December 2020. ABC companies have been offering the model to interested customers since the beginning of 2021.

So it is not surprising that ABC companies are also claiming this ad as advertising. This box is equipped with lithium-titanium-oxide cells and has a capacity of 676 kWh. A fare could travel 450 to 480 kilometers, which was enough for the whole trip, the test turned out.

At the same time, loading times became less of an issue. The vehicle was 100 percent recharged after 2.5 to 3 hours, one reason being that the battery did not discharge more than 65 percent. As the bus regained strength, the passengers stretched their legs and picked up the food.

Roman Cornell, CEO of ABC Companies, sees greater potential in technology. Even bigger limitations are possible once drivers get used to the vehicles. Clever braking and starting maneuvers allow you to get more kilometers from the battery and minimize gaps this way. Overall, testing shows that there is already a lot in today’s battery technology.

