Calgary (Alberta) (AFP) Sarah Feller tied midway through the third game and Canada beat Finland 5-3 on Friday to open the Women’s World Hockey Championship.

The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics in less than six months. The last world championship was held in Finland in 2019 and the United States won their fifth title in a row. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the event, which was due to take place in Nova Scotia in 2020 and then earlier this year after being postponed.

Wheeler scored 25 seconds after Elisa Holopainen equalized for Finland. Villiers rebounded after goalkeeper Annie Kesala blocked Natalie Spooner’s bypass attempt.

In another Group A match, the nine-time US champion faced Switzerland in the evening.

Ten-time champions Canada overcame a two-goal deficit when Jimmy Rattray and Mary Philip Pauline scored in the second half of 20 seconds. Nelli Latinen and Minamare Tumenen scored 3:40 for Finland early, while Tumenen met two Canadians in the penalty area.

Erin Ambrose gave Canada a 3-2 lead early in the third half, with Bryan Jenner scoring a free kick in the last minute.

Anne-Rene Despenses saved eight saves for Canada. Kassala scored 39 laps.

Previously, captain Alina Mills scored three goals and one assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 win over Denmark in Group B.

Vendola Pribilova, Dominika Laskova and Kristina Batkova scored goals for the Czech Republic, and Klara Beslarova saved eight saves.

Josephine Pearson scored for Denmark. The Danes are back in the First Division for the first time since 1992.