Can diet affect cancer?

Can diet affect the course of cancer? One study suggests that this may be possible.
The basics in brief
- Diet can have an effect on cancer.
- This is what a new study from the USA has shown.
- According to this, tumors grow more slowly with a low-calorie diet.
Can a cancer patient affect the course of the disease with his diet? new study Now it indicates that this may be possible.
MIT scientists rely on a Animal experiment with mice. Their results were published in the journal Nature.
These results show: Thanks to a low-calorie diet, speed decreased pancreatic cancer growth. This is due to the various metabolic processes caused by this.
However, the effect cannot be observed with a high-fat and low-carbohydrate diet.
However, when analyzing the course of the disease in patients with pancreatic cancer, the interim results were opposite: the researchers came to the conclusion that people who eat a diet low in carbohydrates but high in fat and protein, can live longer. Thus, according to scientists, further studies are necessary.
