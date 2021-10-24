Countdown to the Lancet: Health systems are unprepared for climate change

Many countries are poorly prepared for the health effects of climate change. This is the conclusion reached by an international team of researchers in the current study Countdown report From the medical journal “The Lancet” on health and climate change. The authors evaluated existing studies and compiled them into a comprehensive management report.

The consequences of climate change – such as heat waves, extreme weather, or the spread of infectious diseases – are already threatening the health of the world’s population. However, only 0.3 percent of all financial resources for climate change adaptation worldwide flow into health systems, according to the Lancet countdown. About half of the governments surveyed from 91 countries have developed a national strategy on health and climate change. However, implementation is often lacking. More than two-thirds of countries will lack some or all of the financial resources to implement their plans; Half of them also lack the necessary personnel. The report concludes that WHO surveyThe findings will be detailed by the United Nations at the climate conference in early November. Compare with the previous WHO survey of 2018 Also showed: in the past three years, almost nothing has changed in the situation.

In addition, countries will be slow to implement their planned measures to adapt health systems to climate change, the Lancet report authors wrote. This is despite the continuing increase in the health impacts of climate change – particularly in regions that are particularly affected by water shortages, heat waves, food insecurity and infectious diseases. This is why it is so important to act against climate change as quickly as possible: “Climate change is here and we are already seeing its adverse effects on human health around the world,” said Anthony Costello, co-chair of the Lancet Countdown. , in a press release.