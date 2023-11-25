Cabinet reshuffle in Great Britain: Sunak faces a lot of headwinds



November 13, 2023

Cameron’s character is astonishing given his role in Brexit. Prime Minister Sunak is moving the Cabinet towards the center with a change of ministers. But this could be the beginning of a bigger turmoil for conservatives.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister and party leader Rishi Sunak stood on stage at the Conservative Party conference. There is a promise of change, “change.” He wanted to emphasize that he embodied a new policy.

And now this: Sunak returns to the Cabinet David Cameron, who was Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016. Cameron called a Brexit referendum even though he spoke in favor of the country remaining in the European Union. The result is known: the majority of the British people – contrary to expectations – spoke in favor of Britain’s exit from the European Union, Cameron’s policy failed and he resigned.

Experienced – but responsible for many problems

Cameron is certainly not in favor of change or new beginnings. His return to government is a bad reminder of bygone times. Now it can be said that he is an experienced politician returning to the government. He knows the operations, and as Secretary of State he should benefit from the fact that he is known globally by his future interlocutors. He may also be someone capable of professionalizing the UK’s relations with the European Union.

On the other hand: many of the problems that Great Britain is currently grappling with – the effects of massive austerity and Brexit – can be traced back to Cameron. He may be experienced, but he made political mistakes.

Jerk to the middle

Rishi Sunak is reorganizing the government with Cameron. It is now clear that the government has moved away from the far right of the political spectrum. Suella Braverman has represented extreme positions on homeland security asylum policy in an often populist manner. They cover the failure of the state with hatred and look for someone to blame: sometimes it is the police, sometimes it is the media, sometimes it is civil servants in ministries who have prevented difficult reforms, and always asylum seekers, among whom a very large number – depending on their position – will come to Great Britain. .

Sunak had to sack her. You danced on the Prime Minister’s nose. The extremism of the former Interior Minister has gotten out of control. The police were accused of banning right-wing protests while allowing pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Their statements were not agreed upon in a newspaper article. She described the protests in London demanding a ceasefire and the establishment of a Palestinian state as “hate marches.”

Because many homeless people in Great Britain had to spend the night in pedestrian areas, she wanted to limit this and criticized what she saw as the “lifestyle choice” of camping in cities. Political gaffes that Sunak can no longer tolerate.

Sunak’s headwinds may become stronger

By firing Braverman, he also expelled the right-wing MP from the government. There is a risk that she will now become a martyr and that the headwinds for Sunak will become greater. What will the party gain from it? Lots of controversy, probably. The Conservatives’ path after the next election is not entirely clear. Conservatives may move further to the right.

Cameron could also contribute to this, as he is unlikely to get additional votes in places where Labor and the Conservatives were previously elected in 2019. The confusion among the Conservatives is simply turning a lot of people off.

Christophe Brussel, November 13, 2023