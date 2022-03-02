Burse Express – Scotch Creek begins additional geophysical program at Highlands West project

Vancouver, British Columbia – March 2, 2022 – Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (which – which”company“) (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC: SCVFF) (“)Scotch Creek“or that”companyto announce the start of a gravity survey at the Highlands West Lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Scotch Creek has hired Tom Carpenter, a consulting geophysicist, to conduct a gravity survey in the Western Highlands.

A gravity survey is being conducted to map subsurface density variations caused by geological structures in a portion of the 5,960-acre Scotch Creek project in the Western Highlands.. Western Frontier Heights To the Silver Peak Mine in Albemarle, the only product lithium mine in the United States.

“Our project is located in the Western Highlands in a very strategic part of the Clayton Valley,” said Scotch Creek geologist Robert De Marvin.the correct Designed sections of the Esmeralda Target Formation in Clayton Valley. Esmeralda forms the major regional host rocks for lithium brine and lithium-rich mudstone deposits. There is ample evidence on maps of important fault systems in the valley. In addition to gravity surveys, a detailed seismic survey of the Spring Uplands is scheduled this spring to map these faults under the gravel cover and better understand the project’s subterranean geology.”

Completed geophysical surveys on the Highlands West project include one Hybrid magnetic sound source–(HSAMT)-Measurewhose examination results have identified three priority targets for drilling holes to haveIts location is as follows: Exhibits:

– At or near station 2102 at a depth of about 600 metres

– At or near station 2205 at a depth of about 600 metres

– At or near station 2303 at a depth of about 400 metres

