The European Union wants to ban seven Russian banks, including VTB, from Swift

Swift, which transmits secure messages between more than 11,000 financial institutions and companies, is central to the global financial system.

Hanover The European Union is discussing excluding seven Russian banks from the Swift financial messaging system, including VTB Bank and Bank Rossiya, according to a draft proposal.

The list is a subset of banks already subject to EU sanctions and does not include Sberbank, Russia’s largest, or Gazprombank. The final list has yet to be agreed with other countries, including the United States, said people familiar with the final list.

Other institutions on the list are Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank and Veb.rf, according to the list, which is subject to change amid ongoing discussions among EU government envoys meeting in Brussels.