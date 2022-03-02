Kuehne + Nagel with 3 times higher profit | company sector

It has almost become a norm for a logistics provider to deliver exponentially growing company numbers quarter by quarter. This is also the case for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021: two- to three-digit growth rates wherever you look. Fourth-quarter operating profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 300% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. “We achieved an extraordinarily strong result and expanded our position further,” Kuehne + Nagel CEO Detlev Trevesger said in a virtual media conference.

For the year as a whole, sales were up 61% to nearly CHF33 billion, gross profit, i.e. sales minus freight rates, was up 32% to nearly CHF10 billion, and operating profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 3 billion Swiss francs, which corresponds to an increase of 175%. The conversion rate, the ratio of EBIT to gross profit, was 30%, well above the 16% target set for the current year. Dividends increased by 173% to more than 2.1 billion Swiss francs, of which approximately 60% will be distributed to shareholders, which means a dividend of 10.00 Swiss francs (last year 4.50 Swiss francs). So the dividend yield is 3.5%.